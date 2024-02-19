Good news for K-drama fans...

Disney+ has recently released a list of its upcoming Korean original dramas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming platform announced on Monday its list of high-end Korean dramas coming this year. Disney+ is building on the success of its critically acclaimed hits shows Moving and Big Bet.

The Korean Wave continues

Joining the streamer's Korean dramas in 2024 are Blood Free, Unmasked, Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, Light Shop, Uncle Samsik and season three of the reality show The Zone: Survival Mission.

Disney executive vice president of original content strategy in APAC Carol Choi said, “The new Korean originals announced today really builds on the positive momentum and success of our APAC content slate last year.”

“We will continue to scale our creative ambition with a curated collection of APAC originals, centered on quality storytelling and top talent, in collaboration with the region’s most exciting storytellers,” she added.

Disney+ was launched in November 2021 in South Korea. Since its launch, the streamer has steadily accumulated local shows to ride the popularity of Korean dramas or K-dramas across Asia and in other markets.

New Korean dramas coming to Disney+ in 2024

Blood Free will star Kingdom's Ju Jihoon and Han Hyojoo. The series will follow a former bodyguard who is haunted by his past failures. He ends up becoming the bodyguard of the CEO of a lab-grown meat company. The CEO is also a survivor of the attack that turned his life upside down.

Unmasked will star Under The Queen's Umbrella's Kim Hyesoo. The drama follows a team of investigative journalists as they chase after a controversial story while fighting for their careers. To salvage their jobs and reputations, they are given the task of solving a 20-year-old cold case which involves the disappearance of a famous actor.

Tyrant will star Cha Seungwon and Kim Kangwoo. The story follows a US government agent trying to recover a sample of a new virus stolen from the South Korean government. He is pitted against the organization responsible for creating the virus, as well as the people trying to get rid of it.

Gangnam B-Side is a crime drama which follows the story of an outcast detective. He is pulled back into a world of corruption, drugs and vice to help his daughter find her missing friend. This ties into a line of missing women from Gangnam, a wealthy area of Seoul.

The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3

Hosts Kwon Yui and Yoo Jaesuk will return for a third season, joined by former UFC Fighter Kim Donghyun and YouTuber Dex. The four hosts will try to survive as they solve a complex set of challenges.

Uncle Samsik will star Parasite actor Song Kangho in a story set in 1960s Korea. The drama follows politicians: one idealistic and the other a fixer also known as Uncle Samsik. The two will form an unlikely partnership as they try to work together to transform post-war Korea into a country where everyone can eat three meals a day.

Light Shop is based on a hit webtoon starring Ju Jihoon, Lee Jungeun Park Boyung and Bae Seongwoo. The story follows a man who owns a seemingly ordinary light shop. However, it is visited by dead spirits and some who are between life and death.