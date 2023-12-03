Korean actor Song Kang-ho revealed recently what makes good acting and bad acting and it all comes down to persuasion.

The famous Korean actor Song Kang-ho recently revealed what he believes the difference between good acting and bad acting is.

He discussed it all recently, as The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Song Kang-ho talks about good and bad acting

For the movie star, it all stemmed from his theater days. The 56-year-old actor began in the early '90s and has worked on Parasite, Memories of Murder, Joint Security Area, and many other films.

“I go back to thinking about acting in the theater,” he said. “Being able to persuade the audience — even if it's just one person you're telling a story to — I define this as the tipping point between good and bad acting.”

Regarding movie stardom, Song said, “These days, for any new film project, rather than focusing on disappearing into the role itself, I think about how my persona would come across if I was that new character. It's a bit like how veteran singers don't try to change their voice when they sing someone's song, but rather they interpret the song in their own way.”

In Korea, Song is one of the biggest actors to hit the big screen. He's like the Brando or DiCaprio of the country. Tilda Swinton, who was a co-star with the actor on Snopiercer, said of the actor that he's “one of the protean greats of world cinema — a master, end of.”

His range of acting covers slackers, corrupt cops, an emperor, a taxi driver, and much more.

It will be great to see what the future performances of Song Kang-ho have in store for audiences.