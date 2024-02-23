The Los Angeles Dodgers had a promising 2024 Spring Training debut. The Dodgers crushed the San Diego Padres 14-1 on Thursday night. Moreover, LA shortstop Gavin Lux provided eye-opening insight after contributing to the club's big win.
Gavin Lux is ecstatic to contribute to the Dodgers again
Lux suffered a torn ACL in February of 2023 that caused him to the entirety of that year's season. The 26-year-old endured a tedious rehab process and, thankfully, returned to the Dodgers lineup for the Spring Training season opener against the Padres.
The recovery process was long, but Lux is grateful to be healthy and contributing to the team again.
“It was just a long year. So just being a baseball player again, is the best thing I can ask for, for sure,” Lux said after the game, per Dodger Insider. The former 16th overall pick in the 2020 Draft ended the Padres game with one hit and one run on two trips to the plate.
Hopefully, he has many more contributions to LA as they embark on the journey to make a deeper playoff run.
The Dodgers finished the 2023 season with a 100-62 record and were the second seed in the National League. Unfortunately, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept LA in the NLCS. Things look to be different in 2024 though.
Los Angeles added superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to their already-stacked roster. The new additions look to help the Dodgers over the hump and back to the World Series.
As the 2024 season prepares to get underway, it will be interesting to see how LA fairs amid the hype.