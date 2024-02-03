The Dodgers are building endless pitching depth amid their decisive free agency move.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an offseason of unrivaled excitement. The Dodgers have added stars to their already-stacked core and made another move late in MLB Free Agency. LA is bolstering its pitching depth with former San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

Los Angeles makes another decisive MLB Free Agency move

The Dodgers have agreed to a minors deal and extended an MLB spring invite to right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet, per Jon Heyman. The experienced 31-year-old looks for a new start after stints with the Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Red Sox.

In 2023, Lamet appeared in 17 major league games, 16 with Colorado and one with Boston. He had a W-L of 1-4, threw 32 strikeouts, and averaged 2.35 WHIP to go with an 11.71 ERA. If he impresses during spring training, he could gain the opportunity to have an increased role with Los Angeles.

The move for Lamet comes after one of LA's most successful free agency periods. Most notably, fans are raving about the signing of two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and Nippon Professional Baseball star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both stars add a significant boost to the Dodgers' offense and defense.

Moreover, the team still boasts the services of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw. The stars are hungry for an improved postseason showing following their team's 2023 collapse.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a record of 100-62 and were the NL's second seed in the MLB Playoffs. Unfortunately, the reigning NLCS victor Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers in the second round.

Nevertheless, the team is ensuring it has enough depth to prevent another cold streak from happening. It will be exciting to see how the LA club stacks up in 2024.