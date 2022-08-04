Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, like the rest of the sports world, is saddened by the shocking death of Vin Scully on Tuesday. However, instead of focusing on the heartbreaking news, the Los Angeles Lakers icon wanted people to never forget the joy that the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend brought during his incredible career.

In a video uploaded on social media, Abdul-Jabbar mourned the passing of Scully. Nonetheless, he also used the opportunity to share how impactful Scully had been in his life and the incredible moments he created for Dodgers fans like him.

“I am saddened at Vin Scully’s passing. But I can only be so sad because he left so much joy behind, starting in 1955 when I rooted [for] the Dodgers to their very first World Series Championship until just recently when Vin Scully retired. We’re gonna miss him, but I’m always gonna be a big fan of Dodger Blue and Vin Scully was a big part of that. I thank him for his gift to my life,” Kareem said in the video.

Vin Scully was 94 when he passed away at his home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. No official cause of death was provided.

The whole sports world, not just the MLB, mourned the death of the forever voice of the Dodgers. Aside from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the likes of LeBron James, Clayton Kershaw and many more athletes and fans took to social media to express their shock and sadness over the painful news.

Scully was the voice of the team from the 1950s until his retirement in 2016. He was there chronicling the moment when the Dodgers played their biggest games and made all sorts of history. As Abdul-Jabbar said, he was a big part of the organization and he’ll always be remembered by the whole sports world with the incredible legacy he has left behind.