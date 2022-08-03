The passing of Los Angeles Dodgers icon Vin Scully has been the big news in the MLB, with several big names in his industry today paying tribute to the career and person that he was. His impact clearly transcended that of his own sport, with LeBron James himself honoring the man who’s long been in LA before him.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar sent out his own message showing his utmost respect for the Dodgers great that touched the hearts of so many baseball fans and players alike.

“Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special,” said LeBron on Vin Scully.

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

LeBron James knows a thing or two about helping push LA sports forward after cementing his place in the city’s sports legacy with a Lakers championship banner back in 2020. But with all due respect to King James, Vin Scully has been a pillar for one of the most passionate sports towns on the planet for more than half a century.

To put Vin Scully’s legendary 67-year career as the voice of the Dodgers in perspective, that’s nearly twice the number of years that LeBron James has even been alive. The man has truly been an infallible institution painting color into the LA sports fan’s world, dedicating most of his adult life to doing so.