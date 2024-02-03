Dodgers are keeping tabs on Clayton Kershaw.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have built a super team and they might not be done just yet. Long-time pitching veteran, Clayton Kershaw, is still a free agent. From the sounds of it, there's a possibility he makes his way back to LA before the start of the season.

At the very least, the Dodgers are keeping tabs on the veteran pitcher. General manager, Brandon Gomes sounded upbeat about a possible reunion with Kershaw when asked about him, according to team beat reporter, Juan Toribio.

“Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, when asked if bringing Clayton Kershaw back is still a possibility: ‘Yeah, for sure. We continue to stay in touch with Clayton, and we'll progress.'”

Even manager, Dave Roberts was hopeful for the Dodgers to potentially sign Clayton Kershaw in free agency, per Noah Camras for Sports Illustrated. Roberts is reportedly texting with Kershaw, which could be a sign he re-signs with Los Angeles.

“Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw: ‘I talked to Clayton a few days ago, by way of text… We’re gonna keep in touch. He's always been a Dodger. That's our hope as well.'”

Los Angeles brought in a plethora of pitchers and position players this offseason. So, if Clayton Kershaw rejoins with the Dodgers they'd only have an even better lineup than before. Which is insane to think about considering how stacked the team is already.

It's hard to imagine why Kershaw hasn't signed yet. Despite being a true veteran of the sport, the Dodgers pitcher finished last season with a 2.46 ERA, 137 strikeouts, and a 1.062 WHIP. He also finished with a 13-5 win-loss record. Clayton Kershaw can still be efficient for any team in the league. With that said, keep an eye on the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw. The fact the team is in communication with him is noteworthy.