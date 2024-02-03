The Dodgers are promoting Ohtani's long-term health while still allowing him to make an impact.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for spring training after a historical 2023-24 MLB Free Agency period. The organization is stoked about the arrival of Shohei Ohtani. However, the club is being cautious with his return to action following his elbow injury.

Los Angeles is slowly working Shohei Ohtani back from injury

In August of 2023, Ohtani tore a ligament in his right elbow that resulted in a season-ending surgery the following month. Thus, the star is rumored to focus on hitting in 2024 following his recovery.

Moreover, Dodgers executive Brandon Games said Ohtani will be somewhat limited to start spring training, per Fabian Ardaya. There is no reason to worry though, as he still expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Ohtani was in the midst of another tremendous season before his injury. The 29-year-old boasted an OPS of 1.066, hit 44 home runs, batted a .304 average, and accumulated 95 RBI. On the pitching side, Ohtani was 10-5, threw 167 strikeouts, and earned a 3.14 ERA to go with 1.06 WHIP.

The two-way superstar won his second AL MVP award despite having his season cut short. Los Angeles wants Ohtani to be healthy for the long run after their hefty MLB Free Agency agreement. He will be a force to be reckoned with when he makes his full return to the diamond.

The Dodgers should have no problems with the star's absence on the pitching side due to their signing of NPB star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old was one of the best pitchers in the Japanese league and will be a fine addition to an LA team with high aspirations.

All in all, Dodgers fans can rest easy knowing the team is working hard to help Shohei Ohtani back to full capacity from injury.