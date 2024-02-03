Will Walker Buehler be back for the start of the 2024 regular season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers look like a promising club for ahead 2024 spring training. LA's Shohei Ohtani-led free agency class has fans filled to the brim with excitement. Moreover, GM Brandon Gomes provided an update on Walker Buehler's injury status ahead of the regular season.

The Dodgers could get Walker Buehler back from injury by the regular season

Brandon Gomes addressed Buehler's status with reporters during Los Angeles' media availability on Saturday. He left Buehler's return window open-ended but also provided optimism.

“I think with Walker, we'll continue to have those conversations to see how he's going and figure out what is best for the team, balancing short-term and long-term [goals],” Gomes said, per Doug McKain.

Gomes said Buehler had an “outstanding” bullpen during one of LA's training sessions. Moreover, he wants the right-hander to remain healthy and sharp for when the Dodgers need him down the stretch. If all continues to go well, he will be able to contribute during the regular season.

Buehler has not played in the major leagues since the 2022 season due to recovery from elbow surgery. That year, the 29-year-old held a W-L of 6-3, threw 58 strikeouts, and held an ERA of 4.02 to go with 1.29 WHIP. Things will look different in his return to the 2024 club.

The Dodgers now boast the services of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was one of the best pitchers in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Moreover, LA added two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to the team's stacked offensive lineup.

Los Angeles will be excited to have Buehler back in 2024. In the meantime, he and the team will continue to form synergy during spring training.