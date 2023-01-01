By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are crumbling right in front of our eyes. We thought that Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion would be the only injury the team would deal with against the Patriots. It turns out that that’s not the case, as they have a couple of key players set to miss Week 17. OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard all join Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ injury list, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Dolphins inactives vs the Patriots: QB Tua Tagovailoa, LB Bradley Chubb, LT Terron Armstead, CB Xavien Howard, TE Tanner Connor, WR Erik Ezukanma, OL Eric Fisher — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 1, 2023

The Dolphins have been banged up all season long. This latest wave of injuries came at the worst possible time, though. Miami is currently holding on to a playoff spot after leading the AFC at one point during the season. They have to win their next two games in order to secure a spot in the crowded AFC postseason picture.

The biggest injury news for the Dolphins is of course about Tua Tagovailoa. The star QB has been through hell this season, suffering multiple concussions at various points during the year. Some people are already telling Tua to hang it up, because of the gravity of his injuries. Head injuries are dangerous, after all, and suffering multiple concussions in less than a year can be life-threatening.

For now, though, the Dolphins are focused on making it to the playoffs. After looking dominant for most of the year, this team has just seemingly collapsed on their own. We’ll see if Miami can dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves and roar their way to the playoffs. Step 1 for them: win against a hated rival, the Patriots.