By Gerard Angelo Samillano

Tua Tagovailoa is officially ruled OUT for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 17 clash against the New England Patriots, per David Furones. The former Alabama QB suffered yet another concussion a week ago during their loss to the Green Bay Packers. The fact that this was Tagovailoa’s third concussion scare this season meant it was all but a formality that he’d be ruled out for Week 17.

Tagovailoa being ruled out for Week 17 was not exactly a surprise. After all, it would’ve been ridiculously irresponsible of the Dolphins if they fielded their QB after he showed concussion symptoms. The fact that this is already his third run-in with the concussion protocols made this an easier decision.

The more pressing matter, though, is whether Tua Tagovailoa will be cleared to play by the Dolphins for the rest of the season. Head injuries are not to be taken lightly, after all. Multiple heavy blows to the head add up over time. There is a legitimate argument to be made that Tagovailoa should not see the field again this season, even if they make the playoffs.

Knowing how competitive Tua Tagovailoa is, we’re certain that he’d want to play through his injury if it’s possible. He’s never been afraid to put his body on the line for his team, after all. However, we do not know yet the extent of the damage done by those three hits to the head (two of which happened four days apart). It would be wise for him to just rest it out and listen to the doctor’s advice.