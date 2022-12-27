By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and just second time since 2008, but the job isn’t done just yet for Tua Tagovailoa and company.

Adam Schefter detailed playoff scenarios for both the AFC and NFC on Tuesday afternoon, and he lays out the path the Dolphins’ would need to take to get back into the postseason.

The 8-7 Dolphins could clinch a playoff spot as soon as Week 17 with a win in New England against the Patriots, coupled with a New York Jets’ loss or tie against the Seattle Seahawks. Alternatively, Miami would get in with a tie, a Jets loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie against the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Dolphins can overcome a tough challenge in New England on New Year’s Day, it would take a miracle for them to not make the playoffs. It’s a great spot to be in for the team, with two very winnable games on tap to close out the regular season.

The last time the Dolphins played a postseason game was back in 2016, when the 10-6 squad lost 30-12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game. They lost identical Wild Card games to the Ravens in 2008 and 2001, 30-12 and 27-9, respectively.

They haven’t won a playoff game since the turn of the century, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card Game in 2000, before bowing out to the then Oakland Raiders in the divisional playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins have high hopes that they’ll be able to secure a postseason win for the first time in nearly 23 years, but first they’ll need to get a win against the Patriots or Jets before the regular season concludes.