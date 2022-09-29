Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s sly move to throw off alleged practice spies ahead of Bengals showdown

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. As if preparing for Joe Burrow and company on the road isn’t enough, the ‘Fins had to deal with their practice being spied on and leaked via video clips. Fortunately, head coach Mike McDaniel was able to deploy counterintelligence to mess with the footage that made its way onto the internet (and has since been scrubbed).

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins noticed the spies and McDaniel ran plays with 12 players.

The #Dolphins noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All the clips circulating on Twitter have 12 players on offense. Fake plays? Fake routes on real plays? Either way, Mike McDaniel and company staying one step ahead. pic.twitter.com/wTGKY0Eswh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2022

Although the Dolphins seem to have gotten the better of the spies, the NFL is still looking into the situation. The move from Mike McDaniel was slick but it will be interesting to see if the sudden, odd adjustment will have any impact on the team on Thursday night.

The Dolphins are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. Against the struggling Bengals, they will look to continue flying high on offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bengals’ defense may make that tough, though, as the unit has been strong so far this season. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will also be tough to keep up with, too.

Overall, Week 4 should be a good litmus test for the Dolphins as they look to establish themselves as a contender. They are dealing with a very odd disadvantage (even though they were able to nerf its impact) and are facing a very talented team. Improving to 4-0 would be huge for Miami.