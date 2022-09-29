fbpx
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins walkthrough leaked in now-deleted tweets

Football content creator Brett Kollman just shared a startling discovery he had online. Kollman revealed that someone appears to be freely recording Miami Dolphins walkthroughs and sharing the clips online.

The original uploaded materials don’t seem to be available anymore, as those appear to have already been deleted. However, someone has also found a way to save some of the posted videos.

As pointed out by Kollman, the NFL could take this matter seriously. An investigation might be needed to get to the bottom of this, as illegally recording videos and sharing them online do appear to be in violation of some rules. This could also be detrimental to the success the Dolphins are having so far in the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Dolphins have been a mild surprise in the early goings of the season. They are 3-0 after beating the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills in consecutive fashion. The wins over the Ravens and the Bills are evidence that the Dolphins are for real right in the very first season of Mike McDaniel as head coach of the franchise. Whatever tactics or secrets that helped the Dolphins win over those two Super Bowl contenders, they would certainly rather remain close to their chest.

So far this season, the Dolphins are eighth in the NFL in scoring offense with 27.7 points per game and second with 0.497 points per play. Their defense has been an issue, but with Tua Tagovailoa having a good feel of his receivers, particularly Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins should go places this season if they could sustain their form.

 

 

 

