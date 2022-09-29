Football content creator Brett Kollman just shared a startling discovery he had online. Kollman revealed that someone appears to be freely recording Miami Dolphins walkthroughs and sharing the clips online.

Looks like someone was recording the entire Dolphins walk through and posting it to Twitter. NFL security is going to be massively pissed about this. They take this stuff seriously when a club is on the road. https://t.co/wDoOySLxYz — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 28, 2022

The original uploaded materials don’t seem to be available anymore, as those appear to have already been deleted. However, someone has also found a way to save some of the posted videos.

Bro was recording every play pic.twitter.com/7MUple7mVs — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@BabygoatWaddle) September 28, 2022

As pointed out by Kollman, the NFL could take this matter seriously. An investigation might be needed to get to the bottom of this, as illegally recording videos and sharing them online do appear to be in violation of some rules. This could also be detrimental to the success the Dolphins are having so far in the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Dolphins have been a mild surprise in the early goings of the season. They are 3-0 after beating the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills in consecutive fashion. The wins over the Ravens and the Bills are evidence that the Dolphins are for real right in the very first season of Mike McDaniel as head coach of the franchise. Whatever tactics or secrets that helped the Dolphins win over those two Super Bowl contenders, they would certainly rather remain close to their chest.

So far this season, the Dolphins are eighth in the NFL in scoring offense with 27.7 points per game and second with 0.497 points per play. Their defense has been an issue, but with Tua Tagovailoa having a good feel of his receivers, particularly Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins should go places this season if they could sustain their form.