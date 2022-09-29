NFL investigating alleged spying at Dolphins practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Bengals

There was some alleged espionage occurring within the NFL this week after footage of the Miami Dolphins’ practice walkthrough on Wednesday was recorded and shared to Twitter. It’s unclear who filmed and leaked the footage, but according to Barry Jackson, the NFL is launching an investigation into the matter.

Per source, NFL security is looking into the Dolphins' practice being filmed by someone yesterday. League obviously doesn't want that happening… Also, Van Ginkel added to injury report with illness (he's questionable). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 29, 2022

Considering the league’s past issue with practice espionage with Spygate back in 2007, the NFL will want to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible.

There’s no evidence to suggest that it was the Cincinnati Bengals responsible for the filming of the practice at this time. While they’re slated to face the Dolphins in Week 4, the account which shared the leaked footage, which has since been deleted from Twitter, did not appear to have any ties to the organization.

Obviously, filming an opposing team’s practice allows an organization to gain an unfair advantage, which is why it is a huge problem for the NFL.

We won’t know too much more until the NFL conducts its investigation, but they’ll be keen to avoid another Spygate scandal like the one that rocked the league 15 years ago.

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals square off Thursday night in prime time. The Dolphins are one of the NFL’s two remaining undefeated teams heading into the game and will look to build upon that record with a win over Joe Burrow and Co. As for the Bengals, they lost their first two games in ugly fashion before rebounding with a big win over the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa’s health will be something to monitor in the hours leading up to the game. He’s banged up with a back and wrist injury but the Dolphins are hopeful he’ll be able to play. They’ll also be hopeful that what they worked on during practice hasn’t been deciphered before the game even gets underway.