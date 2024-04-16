Drake‘s recent antics have taken his ongoing feud with Metro Boomin to new heights, as the Canadian rapper continues to poke fun at the acclaimed producer through social media and real-world stunts, Hot97 reports.
Drake's Instagram Shenanigans
Following the release of his diss track “Push Ups,” where he specifically called out Metro Boomin, Drake took to Instagram to further troll the producer. He shared a clip from the movie “Drumline,” showcasing a character playing the drums, subtly mocking Metro's craft. Fans applauded Drake's humor, with one commenting on his pettiness and another praising his dedication to defending his name and craft.
Real-World Trolling
In addition to social media jabs, Drake orchestrated a real-world trolling spectacle by hiring a marching band to perform outside of Magic City in Atlanta, where Metro Boomin is known to frequent. The move drew comparisons to 50 Cent's notorious trolling tactics and sparked reactions likening Drake's antics to those of Rick Ross. Despite the humorous nature of the stunt, it underscores the intensity of the ongoing feud between the two artists.
Drake hired a marching band to play outside of Magic City in Atlanta 😂
The same spot Metro Boomin promo’d ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ pic.twitter.com/3DD8I8qmTG
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 16, 2024
The feud between Drake and Metro Boomin escalated when Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on Metro and Future's track “Like That.” The diss prompted a series of retaliatory moves, culminating in Drake's “Push Ups” track. Notably, Metro Boomin finds himself in a unique position, unable to respond via rap like his counterparts, leading to Drake's inventive trolling methods.
As the feud between Drake and Metro Boomin continues to unfold, it remains unclear who will emerge victorious or if a resolution is in sight. However, one thing is certain: the ongoing beef provides ample entertainment for fans. Yet, amidst the entertainment, it's essential to remember the potential emotional toll of such public conflicts. Let's hope that the rivalry remains lighthearted and devoid of any real harm.