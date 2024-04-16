Once thing that rap fans can expect from Drake is for him to be petty when it's time to go against his enemies, especially when it comes to his rap beefs. It appears that Drake has had a secret feud with Metro Boomin' and Future that came to a head when the rapper-producer duo released their project We Don't Trust You on March 22nd. The project featured the song “Like That”, which featured Kendrick Lamar throwing subtle but oddly direct jabs toward Drake, apparently signaling that he wants to battle him.
On Saturday, a diss track from Drake entitled “Push Up (Drop & Give Me 50)” released where he went against every artist that has sided against him in his multiple beefs that have come to a head over the past few weeks. One of the most memorable bars in the diss is aimed at Metro Boomin', where he said, “Metro, shut your h*e-a** up and make some drums, n*gga.”
It appears that Drake isn't done furthering the beef with Metro Boomin', as he took to his Instagram this afternoon to post a video of Nick Cannon playing the character of “Devon Miles” in the 2002 film Drumline. He shared a clip from the movie Drumline showing Devon Miles's tryout, where he cleverly recalls the cadence instead of reading the sheet music, masking his inability to read music.
Whoever did the video for Drake found a way to put Metro Boomin's face onto Nick Cannon's face in the scene to savagely troll the superproducer, who ironically has HBCU ties. THe “Drumline” movie was filmed in the AUC, which houses Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Morris Brown College. Metro Boomin' attended Morehouse in 2011 before pursuing his music journey full-time.
Drake garnered attention in 2022 by appearing at the joint Morehouse & Spelman Homecoming concert to support headliner 21 Savage. This marked his first Atlanta performance since the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018, where he performed “Nonstop” and “Knife Talk.”
“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L shit, By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage,” Drake told the sold-out crowd of AUC students.
While the beef between Drake and Metro Boomin' is an unfortunate situation that is surely serious for those parties involved, it was nice to see Drake give a nod to an HBCU classic, even if it was in shade to his rival.