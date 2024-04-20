Drake ignited the flames of controversy once again with his latest track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” delivering a scathing rebuke aimed primarily at Kendrick Lamar, Variety reports. The rapper, who recently dropped the Kendrick diss track “Push Ups,” escalated the feud by incorporating AI vocals from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg on his newest release.
The Intensifying Feud: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar
In a bold move, Drake took to social media to share his latest diss track, targeting Kendrick Lamar directly. The song, titled “Taylor Made Freestyle,” features verses from AI versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, adding fuel to the fire of their ongoing feud.
Man, Drake is in his bag.
I’m not even a fan of this AI movement but using Kendrick’s idols against him this way was the ultimate troll.
Drake’s own verse had some deep cuts too making Kendrick look like he runs on Taylor Swift’s schedule and not his own.
The pressure’s been… pic.twitter.com/otFR6oYIzL
— Reason (@the_real_reason) April 20, 2024
In the track, AI Shakur offers advice to Kendrick, urging him to assert his presence in hip-hop history and confront the escalating tensions head-on. Meanwhile, AI Snoop Dogg questions Kendrick's next move, suggesting that he appears to be at a loss without a clear strategy.
Drake himself enters the fray with a verse packed with verbal punches aimed squarely at Kendrick. He taunts Kendrick for his perceived indecision and even takes a swipe at Taylor Swift, dubbing her the “biggest gangster in the music game.” Drake's lyrics suggest that Swift's influence may be hindering Kendrick's ability to respond effectively to the ongoing feud.
A Battle of Titans: The Origins of the Conflict
The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar traces back to Lamar's surprise verse on Future and Metro Boomin's “Like That,” where he took issue with J. Cole's reference to him as part of “the big three” alongside Drake and himself. This sparked a flurry of diss tracks and retaliations within the upper echelons of hip-hop.
J. Cole responded to Lamar with “7 Minute Drill,” attempting to discredit Lamar's discography, only to retract the song shortly after its release. Drake entered the fray with “Push Ups,” a diss track aimed at Kendrick, which he officially released following a leaked demo version.
With tensions running high, Drake's latest track serves as a direct challenge to Kendrick, urging him to respond with vigor. The inclusion of AI versions of iconic hip-hop figures adds an extra layer of intensity to the ongoing feud, elevating it to a battle of titans within the music industry.
As the conflict continues to escalate, fans eagerly await Kendrick Lamar's response, with Drake taunting him on social media with the caption “While we wait on you I guess.” With both artists at the top of their game, the stakes have never been higher in this high-profile feud.
In the world of hip-hop, where rivalries and feuds are commonplace, the clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar stands out as one of the most intense and closely watched battles in recent memory. As the saga unfolds, one thing remains certain: the music world is bracing for impact as these two titans clash in a battle of words and wit.