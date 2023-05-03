Drake‘s next plan is to sell his Beverly Hills estate for a whopping $88 million.

TMZ exclusively reported that Drake’s Beverly Hills estate is being put up for sale. According to TMZ’s report, the estate is 25,000 square feet and is made for hosting parties with its seven bedrooms, library, screening room, gym, and game room. The garage itself holds 11 cars — yes, you read that right. It sounds more like a resort than a home.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a bit of a quick turnaround for Drake, who purchased the property a year ago for $75 million. He bought it from a fellow singer, Robbie Williams, who had purchased it seven years prior in 2015 for $32.7 million. Drake’s not a newbie to the real estate game, though, as he sold his mansion in Hidden Hills last year for $12 million — so flipping houses seems like a side gig for the popular singer.

Drake is one of the most popular singers in pop culture today. He is likely getting prepped for his upcoming “It’s All a Blur” tour that he is co-headlining with 21 Savage. The tour is set to kick off on Friday, June 16 in New Orleans, LA, at the Smoothie King Center and will continue through the summer and into the fall and is set to wrap up on Saturday, October 7, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada (a homecoming show for Drake). Since his last tour in 2019, Drake has released two solo albums and one collaborative one (with 21 Savage) — Certified Lover Boy (2021) and Honestly, Nevermind (2022). That means the “It’s All a Blur” tour should include the old hits along with a bevy of newer songs that haven’t gotten their chance to shine on the road quite yet.