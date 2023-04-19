It seems the android uprising is upon us… in the music industry at least. Right on the heels of the Drake / The Weeknd artificial intelligence scandal reported on Monday, now two new AI-generated tracks purporting to be “Drake” songs have sprung up and are going viral.

The track earlier in the week that caused an uproar was called “Heart on my sleeve,” and was taken down per requests by Drake‘s music label, Universal Music Group, after the song gained serious traction on Spotify and other streamers. That song at least seemed to be traceable to an original poster who went by the name of Ghostwriter.

The two new tracks, entitled ‘Winters Cold’ and ‘Not a Game’, are proving far more elusive to take down, due to their being posted live on many platforms widely across the internet, including major sites like YouTube and TikTok.

The postings show both the allure and limitations of AI. The beats and musical style of the new tracks are catchy enough to explain why they were able to go viral, but a closer examination of the lyrics is when things start to get a little wonky. They’re slightly non-sensical and unnatural… almost as if a robot made them (’cause it did)!

According to TMZ, the music industry is justifiably angry about the sudden rise of these AI-generated tracks. Drake’s label responded to the postings, saying “The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

Universal Music Group is looking for help from the other big labels to combat this outbreak of phony soundalikes, but it may be an uphill battle as issues involving AI are dominating many of the creative industries right now.