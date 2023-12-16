Among the NBA players who become tradeable on Dec. 15 are Draymond and D-Lo.

As the NBA calendar turns to December 15, 2023, a significant development is on the horizon. A total of 80 players who inked deals during the offseason will finally attain NBA trade eligibility. This marks the commencement of trade discussions for the current season. The league's stipulations dictate that recently acquired free agents must wait at least three months from their signing date or until December 15, whichever comes later, before they can be dealt.

The impending date is poised to inject excitement into the NBA landscape, serving as the official launchpad for trade speculations. While it may not witness a flurry of immediate player movements, December 15 is the symbolic inauguration of the trade season.

In this article, we will spotlight and analyze several players who will gain NBA trade eligibility on December 15. Traditionally, teams are reluctant to part ways with recently acquired players after just three months of collaboration. Building team chemistry and adapting to a new environment take time, and teams invest substantial resources in securing the talents they believe will contribute positively.

Nevertheless, the contemporary NBA landscape is characterized by a constant flux of player transactions to enhance a team's competitive prospects. Teams are unafraid to make moves, even if it involves players they recently acquired. With this dynamic in mind, we delve into the top NBA players set to become trade-eligible on December 15. We try to assess their realistic chances of hitting the trade block. The rankings are based on perceived trade likelihood rather than individual talent levels.

Here we will look at Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell, and other NBA players most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on Dec. 15.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

In the wake of Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, the Golden State Warriors find themselves facing a potential setback to their championship aspirations. Green has grappled with challenges in managing his emotions, raising concerns about the team's overall performance. Despite this setback, the Warriors, buoyed by the presence of elite player Steph Curry, are compelled to construct a highly competitive roster.

The Warriors have struggled with their current losing record, even with Curry on the court. Meanwhile, employing small lineups featuring Green at the center position has proven porous. To avoid drowning in this sea of challenges, the Warriors must undertake significant measures.

The potentially positive development for the Warriors lies in the availability of a standout player who could revitalize their core. That guy is Lauri Markkanen. He emerges as a potential NBA trade target, offering the chance to inject new life into the Warriors' proud and battle-tested roster. If the Utah Jazz, currently at 9-16 and potentially embarking on a rebuild, are willing to entertain a trade for their All-Star forward, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. could explore this opportunity by reaching out to Danny Ainge. Maybe Dunleavy can find a way to package Green in an enticing package to obtain Markkanen.

D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers

During the offseason, speculation swirled around whether the Los Angeles Lakers would extend D'Angelo Russell's contract. The Lakers expressed a desire to retain their young core, resulting in a two-year, $36 million deal for Russell.

Sure, Russell's three-point shooting has experienced a dip this season. However, he continues to contribute with an average of around 16.0 points and 6.4 assists per game. Despite the slight decline in shooting efficiency, Russell remains a valuable asset. This means NBA trade possibilities loom. One potential scenario involves a Lakers-Bulls trade for Zach LaVine, which can leverage Russell's current market value.

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

In a notable offseason move, Fred VanVleet joined the Houston Rockets. This marked one of the significant signings across the NBA. Having spent his entire career with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet's shift to Houston garnered attention. He currently boasts a career-high 8.6 assists per game and averaging 16.4 points. As such, VanVleet's impressive performance aligns with the substantial three-year, $128 million deal he secured. His significant contract, though, could make VanVleet an interesting NBA trade prospect.

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

When Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, uncertainty loomed over his long-term commitment to the team. However, a successful negotiation during the offseason resulted in Irving signing a three-year, $120 million contract. With the Mavs holding one of the best records in the West, some might say the likelihood of trading Irving appears slim. Still, remember that Kyrie always comes with some challenges. If the right package swings the way of the Mavs, anything can happen.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

As the NBA calendar approaches December 15, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves at a crossroads with decisions. Caris LeVert is one notable player on their roster becoming trade-eligible. The Cavaliers, contemplating a potential win-now move to elevate their roster to championship contender status, face uncertainty about the feasibility of such a transition. LeVert carries a two-year, $32 million contract, presenting an enticing tradable salary. His versatility on the court and positive reputation across the league add to his appeal. However, the lingering question revolves around his ability to maintain good health.

Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets

Reggie Jackson has been a revelation for DEN’s offense this season… 44.9% on guarded 3s. 77.2 EFG% (!!) on spot-up possessions. 68.2 EFG% off hand-offs. Quality pick-n-roll ball-handling. Smartly timed cuts. Solid contact finishing. Clutch. Gotta respect the vet for stepping up pic.twitter.com/rgMYMq092B — NBA University (@NBA_University) December 14, 2023

A player drawing attention for potential trade discussions is Reggie Jackson. This is primarily due to his significant salary on the roster, which is second only to the starters. The Denver Nuggets secured his services with a two-year deal worth $5 million annually. Notably, Jackson voluntarily waived his implicit no-trade clause. That's a noteworthy decision given that, under his one-plus-one contract, he would have had veto rights for this season. This strategic move suggests that the Nuggets re-signed him with the understanding that the option to trade him might arise. Jackson has performed admirably in the absence of Jamal Murray. However, the looming return of Murray for the playoffs raises questions about Jackson's role in the postseason.

Derrick Rose, Memphis Grizzlies

In the case of Derrick Rose, his future with the Memphis Grizzlies depends on the team's need for a reliable backup point guard. Rose has demonstrated enduring skill and resilience, reshaping his career after injuries with the Bulls. His signing with the Grizzlies was influenced by a desire for veteran leadership, particularly in the wake of issues in the previous season. Unforeseen events, such as Ja Morant's suspension and injuries in the backcourt, have also elevated Rose's value to the team. The Grizzlies' decision regarding Rose's future may hinge on their assessment of ongoing team dynamics and the unpredictable nature of the NBA landscape.

Looking Ahead

The NBA trade landscape braces for the influx of players becoming trade-eligible on December 15. As such, various teams find themselves at critical junctures, evaluating the potential impact of strategic moves. Caris LeVert of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands out as an intriguing trade prospect with his versatility and favorable contract. Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell are certainly in the same boa. The approaching trade deadline promises to be a dynamic period, with teams weighing the delicate balance between immediate success and long-term stability. As fans anticipate the unfolding scenarios, the league will have intriguing developments that could reshape team dynamics and influence the race for NBA glory.