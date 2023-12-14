Warriors GM speaks about Draymond Green.

Draymond Green looks more like a WWE superstar or a UFC fighter nowadays rather than a basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. Following his latest ejection and suspension after swinging and knocking down Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, rumblings about Green's future with the Warriors have grown louder than ever. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. finally broke his silence and addressed Green's situation with the Warriors.

“Yeah, I think so,” Dunleavy said when asked if the organization still expects its partnership with Green to be a long-term commitment. “We're committed to him.”

Mike Dunleavy on Draymond Green in the wake of this latest incident. Green is on year 1 of a four-year deal. “We’re committed to him.” pic.twitter.com/5xSqGmKFaT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2023

Based on Dunleavy's statement, it seems like the Warriors don't have any intentions to do anything drastic just yet. He also added that they will see out these next stretch of games without Green before making any decisions with the roster moving forward.

“The bigger impact will be how we do the next 15-20 games,” Dunleavy noted. “That’ll determine where we go more than this specific incident.”

Mike Dunleavy on the Warriors big picture roster decisions: “The bigger impact will be how we do the next 15-20 games. That’ll determine where we go more than this specific incident.” pic.twitter.com/TwRuywcKoC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2023

“If you're evaluating Draymond, his ability this year has been great, his availability is not,” Dunleavy added. “We need him to be more available because when he plays, he's really good. We're really good.”

The NBA suspended Green indefinitely on Wednesday and the Warriors forward will reportedly undergo counseling while serving his suspension and will need to meet certain criteria before returning back to play.

Green had already served a five-game suspension in November after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a choke hold.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are currently 11th in the West with a 10-13 record on the season and will be without their defensive anchor moving forward.