Eighty NBA players become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15, but what players are the most likely to be dealt?

On Dec. 15, 2023, 80 NBA players who signed deals in the offseason become eligible to be traded for the first time this season. Recently signed free agents can't be traded from their teams until three months after they sign, or on Dec. 15, whichever date comes later. That date is right around the corner, and while it won't be a day that sees a lot of players moved, it is the day that officially kicks off the trade season.

After only three months with a team, most teams won't be chopping at the bit to trade their new players. It takes time to build chemistry and find your groove on a new team. Additionally, these teams just recently put in the effort and the assets to sign these new players, so they clearly believe in them.

Still, in this era of the NBA, teams are constantly moving off of players in order to better their chances at glory. If a team thinks making a trade will help their team, even if they recently signed that player, they won't be afraid to do it. So, in this article, we decided to look at the best NBA players who will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 and have a realistic chance of hitting the trade block. The players are ranked in order of how likely we think they are to get traded and not how talented they are.

Note* – There are a number of talented players who will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 who are unlikely to be traded. Therefore, they won't make this list. For example, the Houston Rockets have a number of players who become trade-eligible on Dec. 15, but players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are thriving and have made the team legitimate playoff contenders.

For this reason – as well as other reasons including their salaries, etc. – they are unlikely to be moved between Dec. 15 and the Feb. 8, 2024 NBA trade deadline.

5. Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of depth, and they may look to consolidate some of that talent. Trendon Watford seems like the most likely player they would move off of. The forward has played only 14.8 minutes per game in only 11 of their games. He is clearly not a priority for the team now, considering his low minutes. He also is not a major priority going forward, considering the team drafted two players in the first round this year.

Still, Watford is only 23 years old, and he has flashed at times in limited opportunities with both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Nets. The Nets have so many talented players that they can't play them all. Trading a few assets for an upgrade makes sense. Of the players that Brooklyn isn't super invested in, Watford is their best young trade asset due to his age and potential. This makes him a prime trade trade target before the NBA trade deadline.

4. Yuta Watanabe, Phoenix Suns

Like the Nets, the Phoenix Suns have more players deserving of minutes than they will be able to play, especially when the big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are all healthy together. The Suns have shown a willingness to make unexpected short-term moves to better their chances at a championship.

Yuta Watanabe seems like the odd man out of Phoenix's rotation and, therefore, is a name to look for on the trade market. His shooting at 6-foot 8-inches tall may be a coveted skill at a cheap going rate.

3. Jock Landale, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets had a massive offseason that saw them splurge in free agency. For the most part, it has paid off so far. The acquisitions of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet have directly led to the Rockets' surprisingly impressive start. Another player the team gave the bag to was Jock Landale, and he hasn't been as impressive. In fact, he has been a disappointment on his new team so far.

Landale was supposed to be an effective backup center to Alperen Sengun. Instead, he has struggled to find minutes, and he has been ineffective when on the floor. Right now, Landale doesn't look like the player he was with the Suns, and the Rockets may look to cut bait. His contract will turn some teams off, but someone might be willing to gamble on the big man in the hopes that he returns to form from his days in Phoenix.

2. Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert has had his name on the trade block on multiple occasions over the last few years. It is possible that happens again this year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The wing is averaging 15.5 points in over 30 minutes per game off the bench, but the Cavaliers haven't improved as much this year as many thought they would.

LeVert is having a solid season with the Cavaliers, so it is definitely possible that they don't want to trade him. If the team is looking for an upgrade, though, LeVert is their best trade chip for players who fit the criteria of someone eligible to be traded after Dec. 15 and someone the Cavaliers would be realistically willing to get rid of.

1. Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry can play a role in the NBA, but he has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is only playing 9.1 minutes per game as he is no longer a regular in the team's rotation. Curry is limited defensively, but he can shoot the lights out. The Mavericks have plenty of offense in their backcourt between Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, but they need defensive players around them. Because of this, Curry is no longer a great fit on the team.

The Mavericks should look to trade Curry for someone who better fits the roster. The team could probably net a decent return for Curry, too. For this reason, we believe that Seth Curry is the most likely NBA player becoming eligible for trade on Dec. 15 that may actually get moved.