The Atlanta Dream have been a bizarre team this season. They have enough talent on the roster to be one of the better teams in the WNBA but they've just been very inconsistent. At 17-19, the Dream currently hold a playoff spot at No. 5, but they could easily miss the playoffs altogether as they are only two games ahead of the ninth seeded Los Angeles Sparks. If the Dream want to hold on to their playoff spot this season, they will need continued strong play from Aari McDonald in particular. McDonald has been shooting very well in recent games and prior to Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, she spoke about what she attributes to her improved shot as per Hunter Cruse of The Next.

After a stellar career at Arizona during which Aari McDonald led the Wildcats to an NCAA championship game appearance in 2021, the Dream selected her with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She's managed to carve out a role for herself as an important player off the Dream bench.

This season, McDonald has played in 21 games for the Dream at a little over 23 minutes per game. She's been averaging 7.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In her last five games though, she has shot 45.9 percent from the field, 49 percent from three-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line. If she keeps this up, the Dream should solidify their playoff spot.