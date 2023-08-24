With the 2023 WNBA regular season winding down, the Atlanta Dream find themselves in a precarious situation. They currently sit in fifth place in the standings, but with a record of 16-17, their potential playoff future could be uncertain. They are only three games ahead of the ninth place Chicago Sky and they could conceivably miss the postseason. They're only 3-7 in their last ten games. It's been an inconsistent season for the Dream who have enough talent on the roster to make the postseason. The Dream got some bad news this week when it was revealed that forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury.

https://x.com/espn_womenhoop/status/1694821852672368711?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Nia Coffey suffered the hand injury sometime last week and the Dream made the decision to shut her down for the rest of the season. This is Coffey's second season with the Dream. She signed with the team as a free agent in the 2022 offseason. Coffey had been coming off a career year in 2021 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

This season, Coffey was an integral part of the Dream's lineup solidifying herself in the starting lineup. She started all 31 games she played in and had been averaging 6.9 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She had been playing a little of 21 minutes per game.

Coffey began her WNBA career with the then San Antonio Stars in 2017 when they drafted her with the No. 5 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.