The Sparks had cored Jordin Canada.

The Atlanta Dream made significant moves in the WNBA free agency on Thursday, acquiring guard Jordin Canada and signing former MVP Tina Charles in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jordin Canada, coming off an impressive season, joins the Dream in a sign-and-trade deal. The Sparks traded Canada and their No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft to the Dream for guard Aari McDonald and the Dream's No. 8 selection.Engaged in a franchise overhaul, the Sparks now hold the second, fourth, eighth and 28th picks in the upcoming draft on April 15. Canada, known for her defensive skills, is anticipated to be a strong asset to the team.

“Canada's defensive prowess is a trait I've admired from a distance since she entered the league,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “You simply can't teach the level of skill she brings to her position.”

Canada, chosen fifth in the 2018 draft from UCLA by the Storm, secured WNBA championships with them in 2018 and 2020. In 2022, she joined the Sparks and set personal bests with averages of 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, six assists and 2.3 steals last season. A two-time recipient of the WNBA all-defensive first-team honor, Canada is currently playing in Australia for the Melbourne Boomers alongside Naz Hillmon of the Dream. She leads the WNBL with an average of 7.9 assists per game.

Charles, a highly accomplished forward, brings experience and skill to the Dream. As the 2012 WNBA MVP and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, her impact on the team is expected to be substantial. Wright expressed her confidence in Charles, emphasizing the value of her extensive career.

“Having a player who has been tried and true throughout her career will be impactful as our young core continues to mature,” Wright said. “There is a mutual respect between Tina and I because of the years we spent as (WNBA) teammates, and her competitiveness and desire to win will be an added boost for our team.”

McDonald guided the Arizona Wildcats to the 2021 national championship final before being selected third in the draft by the Dream. Over her three seasons in Atlanta, she has averaged 8.6 points and 2.5 assists.