Aerial Powers was part of the 2019 Washington Mystics, which won that season's WNBA championship.

The Atlanta Dream has made a significant addition to their roster by signing unrestricted free agent Aerial Powers to a one-year contract on Wednesday during the WNBA's free agency period.

The move, confirmed by sources to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, brings a seasoned player to the Dream's lineup. The Dreams' deal with Powers was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV.



Powers, who has been in the WNBA since 2016, brings a wealth of experience from her time with the Minnesota Lynx and her championship-winning season with the Washington Mystics in 2019. During her tenure with the Lynx, Powers averaged 14.4 points per game in 2022. However, her playing time and output saw a decline in 2023, where she averaged 5.2 points and 9.7 minutes per game over 20 contests. Her journey in the WNBA started with the Dallas Wings.



Standing at 5-foot-11, Powers was the No. 5 pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft out of Michigan State. She quickly made her mark in the league, earning a spot on the all-rookie team in her debut year. Her championship experience and solid track record make her a valuable addition to the Dream.



The Atlanta Dream, by securing Powers for a year, hopes to capitalize on her skills and experience to bolster their performance in the upcoming season. Powers' versatility and proven ability to contribute significantly to a team's success will be key assets for the Dream as they look to make their mark in the league.



With this new signing, the Atlanta Dream continues to shape its roster strategically, aiming for a strong showing in the WNBA. Aerial Powers' addition is a clear indication of the team's commitment to building a competitive and dynamic team for the 2024 season.