Over the past two seasons, Atlanta Dream wing Rhyne Howard has been solidifying herself as one of the best up and coming stars in the WNBA. A two-time All-Star selection, she's become the face of the Dream franchise. Although the team has had an inconsistent season as a whole, she herself has been one of the most consistent players in the game. Although her on court accomplishments have garnered headlines, Howard was recognized this week off the court. Back in her home state of Tennessee, in Bradley County to be exact, Rhyne Howard was honored with a street named after her in front of her old high school.

Before she was getting buckets in the WNBA for the Dream, Rhyne Howard was burning up the court at Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, TN. When she was a senior, she was named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and also Miss Tennessee Basketball. One of the top recruits in the country, Howard committed to play college basketball at Kentucky. The Dream made her the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

This season, Howard has been averaging 17.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Howard was named an All-Star during her rookie season in 2022 and was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Despite having better numbers this season, Howard was not initially selected to the All-Star team. She was eventually named as a replacement when Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne withdrew due to injury.

Rhyne Howard can now add getting a street named after her to ever-growing list of accomplishments.