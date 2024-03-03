The Duke basketball team put together one of their best performances of the year on Saturday as they blew out Virginia basketball at home. The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish as it took them less than five minutes to grow their lead to double digits, and they never looked back. Duke was up by 22 points at halftime, and they ended up winning the game 73-48.
Duke basketball looked very good on Saturday, and if they keep this up, they will be a tough out in the postseason. The Blue Devils know that this is a crucial time of year.
“I mean, definitely,” Jeremy Roach said when he was asked if this was revenge game after last year, according to a tweet from Duke Report. “We didn't really want to come in here like it was revenge, we just want to take it one game at a time and just focus on what we have to do. We have two games left, so we just want to get better each and every day.”
It's March, and you know what that means. Madness. The ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament are just a couple weeks away, and Roach knows that this is the time for Duke to tighten up.
“We just gotta lock in even more,” Jeremy Roach continued. “…I think we're rolling in the right direction, we just gotta keep it going.”
The last week of the season is going to be intense for this Duke basketball team. With just two games remaining, the Blue Devils are one game back of North Carolina for first place in the ACC. The Blues Devils have a tricky one against NC State on the road on Monday, and then they will host the Tar Heels next Saturday. If Duke wins on Monday, they can win the ACC with a win against their rival next weekend.