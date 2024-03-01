Court-storming became a hot topic once again after Duke basketball's Kyle Filipowski received a knee injury after losing to Wake Forest in a wild upset. Now, the legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski weighs in.
Coach K didn't hold back in the slightest when discussing court-storming in college basketball. The former Duke basketball coach was quick to claim he wants it banned altogether, per Danny Kanell of College Sports on SiriusXM.
Is it time to ban court storming in college basketball?
Coach K weighed in on the discussion on Basketball & Beyond.
Plenty of talking heads and coaches have called for court-storming to be removed. Although it's a fun moment for the fans rushing onto the court to celebrate with their team, it puts the players are risk of being trampled over. That's exactly what happened to Kyle Filipowski as a Wake Forest fan bumped into his knee. Caitlin Clark was even knocked over by a rushing fan earlier in the season.
The incident that happened to the Duke basketball star could have been much more serious. Luckily, the injury wasn't serious enough to sideline Kyle Filipowski too long, as he played the very next game agains Louisville four days later.
But if court-storming were to be banned, then Filipowski wouldn't have suffered that injury scare. It's a hazard waiting to happen and based on the reactions to this latest situation, it wouldn't be shocking if court-storming fades away by next season. Especially now that Mike Krzyzewski is chiming in.
Duke basketball is primed for another deep run in the March Madness Tournament. Kyle Filipowski will be available assuming nothing happens in the final stretch of the regular season. But it's that time of year when court-storming happens a ton with all the upsets we're going to see in March. So, hopefully college basketball can get a better handle on it moving forward.