On Saturday, the Wake Forest basketball team hosted Duke basketball, and they needed an upset win for their NCAA Tournament hopes. They got the job done, and fans stormed the court as the Blue Devils walked to the locker room. Duke star Kyle Filipowski collided with a Wake Forest student rushing the court, and he went down injured. Numerous teammates and staff members surrounded Filipowski and guided him off the court, and social media has been on fire ever since.
After Kyle Filipowski went down during the court storm, there have been debates in the social media world about whether or not court storming should be banned. There are very few people that think they should be as court storming is loved by most college basketball fans, and Filipowski and Duke basketball have received a lot of backlash since the incident.
On Tuesday night, Wake Forest basketball returned to action after their big win to take on a struggling Notre Dame team. The Demon Deacons were feeling good about their NCAA Tournament hopes after their hug victory over Duke, but they had a bit of a hangover game as they couldn't get past the Fighting Irish.
Wake Forest was favored by 6.5 coming into the game, and they had a nine-point lead at one point in the second half. Notre Dame came back, though, and won a close one, 70-65. Filipowski and Duke won their most recent game, and Filipowski took the opportunity to talk some trash to the Demon Deacons.
“Ouch,” Filipowski said in an Instagram comment on a post showing the final score of the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game.
Demon Deacons fans were already talking a lot of trash to Filipowski this week, and it they didn't take too kindly to that comment. If Duke and Wake Forest meet again in the ACC Tournament, it is going to be must-watch TV.
Duke basketball has just three games remaining in the regular season and they are one game back of first place in the ACC. After that, it's time for the ACC tourney.