Along with the Dallas Goedert injury, here are the Eagles biggest concerns despite their Week 9 win over the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to smile about as they enter their Week 10 bye week. They're 8-1 and no team in the NFL has a better record. They rank in the top five of EPA per play on offense. Their +57 point differential ranks seventh in the NFL. Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown have been one of the best quarterback – wide receiver duos in the NFL. Jalen Carter has a chance to be Defensive Rookie of the Year. And now, they're in the driver's seat in the NFC East after their thrilling 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

But the Eagles aren't perfect; nobody is. They have flaws just like everybody else that were exposed in this game and have been in previous games. They still have plenty of work to do. Here are a couple of areas that the Eagles have to improve upon after their Week 10 bye.

Pass defense

A year ago, the Eagles' defense ranked first in the NFL EPA per drop back allowed. Their pass rush was relentless and their stud corners James Bradberry and Darius Slay were playing exceptionally. This season, however, there has been a drop off. The Eagles rank 20th in the NFL in EPA per drop back allowed. Slay and Bradberry haven't played up to their standard, but they also haven't been the biggest issue plaguing the Eagles.

The Eagles haven't been able to cover the middle of the field. They're one of the league leaders in targets and yards allowed to slot receivers. Tight ends have also had success against the Eagles this season. All of that was evident against the Cowboys. KaVontae Turpin's touchdown came from lining up in the slot and beating rookie safety Sydney Brown for a touchdown.

The Eagles also didn't have an answer in the slightest for CeeDee Lamb. Lamb primarily lines up in the slot for the Cowboys, but he cooked anybody the Eagles threw at him from anywhere on the field.

CeeDee Lamb was *everywhere* pic.twitter.com/p2CJJe1aMW — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 6, 2023

Lamb's 11 reception, 191-yard masterpiece wasn't a one-off. Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin (twice), Tyreek Hill, and Cooper Kupp, all number one alpha receivers for their teams, all cooked the Eagles' secondary this season. The acquisition of Kevin Byard should help the Eagles' secondary, but it is still definitely a work in progress.

Eagles' health

The bye week came at a great time for the Eagles. Unfortunately, the Eagles lost their star tight end Dallas Goedert near the end of this game with a fractured forearm. That would be a brutal blow. Not only does Goedert rank 16th among tight ends in yards per route run according to playerprofiler.com, but Goedert is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. He is crucial to everything the Eagles want to do on offense.

But in addition to Goedert getting injured, the most important injury development that circulated yesterday was regarding the health of franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts appeared to have bumped knees (his left knee) with a Cowboys defensive lineman. This wouldn't be the first time this season Hurts has had an issue with his left knee. A couple of weeks ago, Hurts dinged up his knee and stayed in the locker room into the third quarter to get it checked.

Hurts has yet to miss a snap this season and was able to play without much deterrence against the Cowboys, but it is still something to monitor. Luckily, he and the team have a bye week to sort everything out.