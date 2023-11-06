Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is expected to need surgery for the forearm injury he suffered vs the Cowboys, but there is a bright side

The Philadelphia Eagles get a much-needed bye in Week 10 to rest a bit before a rigorous stretch of games that feature some of their biggest competition. The break, however, will not be long enough for one of their key offensive players to heal up.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to undergo surgery for a forearm injury he sustained Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a bright side fans can turn to, despite the disappointing news.

“It was pretty clear leaving the Linc last night, TE Dallas Goedert would miss some time but it wouldn’t be a season-ender,” Mike Garafolo posted on X Monday morning. “Reminiscent of last year when he missed five games around this time. Similar timeline expected on this injury.”

It was pretty clear leaving the Linc last night #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert would miss some time but it wouldn’t be a season-ender. Reminiscent of last year when he missed five games around this time. Similar timeline expected on this injury. https://t.co/HfQcMg9KGK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2023

Whew. Although AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith understandably draw more hype among Jalen Hurts' available pass-catchers, Goedert is instrumental to the Eagles' success. He fractured his forearm in Sunday's critical divisional victory after breaking loose on a 28-yard reception towards the end of the third quarter. The play set up Philly for an eventual Brown touchdown, which gave the team a 28-17 lead at the time.

As Garafolo noted, the 28-year-old has endured a midseason setback before. Last season, in what was on pace to be a career year for him, Goedert landed on the Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury but returned in time for the Eagles' NFC title run. He scored a touchdown in the playoffs and put forth a respectable effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl (six catches for 60 yards).

Goedert currently has 38 receptions for 410 yards and two scores. He will be missed during the next month or so, but fans just hope history repeats itself, and that the veteran is back in time for another momentous postseason.