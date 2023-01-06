By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It appears that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready to make his grand return to action this coming weekend in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants at home. This is after reports that Hurts practiced with the first-team offense on Wednesday.

There’s also Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown expressing his confidence in Hurts helping the team on the field against the Giants.

“I think he will be fine Sunday,” Brown said of Jalen Hurts, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

More from Brown on the quarterback, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We’re all excited. We’re all excited to see him back, doing his thing,” Brown said. “He’s locked in for sure. He definitely had a tempo about him today, even in the walkthrough. He was telling guys to ‘come on, hurry up, get going.’ Glad he’s back.”

Hurts did not see action in each of the last two games of the Eagles. Without the team’s MVP, the Eagles went 0-2, with Gardner Minshew as Jalen Hurts’ placeholder under center. Philadelphia lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in Week 16 and then got upset at home by the New Orleans Saints, thus leaving the door for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC still open for the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Jalen Hurts is not just the best player of the Eagles this season but is arguably the top overall in the NFL. So far this season, Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while also having collected a total of 747 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. If anything, the last two losses by the Eagles only helped underscore how vital to the team Hurts is amid critics pointing out that he’s just benefiting from a loaded Philly offense.