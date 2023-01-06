By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked scary during the past two weeks. That should change in Week 18 as they welcome back Jalen Hurts and finish the regular season with a win over the New York Giants. Remember that the Giants are already in the postseason, and there’s no objectively strong motivation for them to go all-out in this game. We expect them to play their main guys sparingly. As for the Eagles, they need to win this game to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Needless to say, the stakes are pretty high for Philly. That said, let’s look at our Eagles Week 18 predictions as they take on the Giants.

The Eagles will attempt to end their two-game losing streak when they play the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. If the Eagles win, they should win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Last week, the Eagles lost to the Saints, missing the opportunity to achieve both goals. The Giants, on the other hand, have already secured a spot in the playoffs and are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC after defeating the Colts 38-10 last week.

It is possible that the Giants may not play their starters here since they cannot improve their playoff seeding. On the other end, the Eagles will still play their starters, including Jalen Hurts, in an effort to secure the top seed and a bye. If the Eagles lose on Sunday, they could drop to as far down as the fifth seed. This means they will be giving their best effort to win here.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Eagles in their Week 18 game against the Giants.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Eagles get 4+ sacks

Philadelphia currently has a team-record 67 sacks after recording seven last week. Keep in mind that the 1984 Chicago Bears (72), 1989 Minnesota Vikings (71), 1987 Chicago Bears (70), and 1985 New York Giants are the only four teams in NFL history to record more sacks in a single season (68). This means the Eagles have a great shot to make history in Week 18. They are also the first group to have six or more sacks in five straight games since 1982. That’s yet another incentive for them to go all-out on D this coming weekend.

In Week 18, Haason Reddick & Co. will present a new masterpiece. We don’t expect them to beat the record for a single season, though. The Eagles should put up four more sacks and total 71 for the year.

3. Miles runs for miles

In order to win on Sunday, the Eagles need to focus on their running game. In their last game against the Saints, they did not run the ball effectively. Star RB Miles Sanders, in fact, only had two carries in the first half. He ended the game with 61 yards on 12 carries. The Eagles offense will need to improve their ground game against the Giants. Take note that New York has a run defense that allowed an average of 144.8 yards per game this season and 123.3 yards per game on the road. Meanwhile, the Eagles rushing offense is ranked fifth in the NFL, with an average of 148.4 yards per game.

In their previous game against the Giants in Week 14, the Eagles ran for 253 yards. In that game, Sanders led the way with 144 yards on 17 carries. He now has a career-high 1236 rushing yards this season and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Do not be shocked if Sanders does well again. We have him going 80+ yards with one touchdown in this game.

2. Jalen Hurts plays well enough

The Eagles are expected to have star QB Jalen Hurts back on Sunday. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts would participate in a walkthrough. However, he did not provide any further updates. The last time Hurts played, he had a total of 376 yards, three rushing touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Bears.

In their Week 14 matchup against the Giants, Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. He led the Eagles to a playoff berth and the top seed in the NFC at the time. Hurts passed for 217 yards and ran for 77 yards in that game. The Eagles will likely use a similar game plan on Sunday, with fewer quarterback runs. As such, Hurts should put up around 150+ total yards with one passing touchdown.

1. Eagles beat a competitive Giants squad

As of this writing Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not clearly stated his plans for Sunday, but it is likely that we will not see many of the Giants’ starters. We expect him to try and keep everyone healthy for the playoff game next week. At best, the starters might play a snap or two in the first half. The Giants will likely use backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell in place of Mac Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have struggled the past two weeks without Hurts. Having him back will be a big shot in the arm. As such, they should win on Sunday. That said, we also expect Daboll’s team will make it closer than expected.