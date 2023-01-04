By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been sidelined with an elbow injury since Week 16. Now heading into the final game of the regular season, he still remains on the injury report.

On Wednesday, the Eagles held just a walkthrough. Jalen Hurts was listed as a limited participant. This indicates that if the Eagles had held a typical practice, Hurts would have been limited.

Along with Hurts, running back Miles Sanders was also listed as a limited participant on the injury report. Star left tackle Lane Johnson was also a non-participant.

With Jalen Hurts leading the offense, the Eagles have looked like the best team in the NFL at times. Prior to going down, Hurts had led the Eagles to a 13-1 record. In his absence, Gardner Minshew has stepped in as the starter. The Eagles now sit at 13-3 and have lost their last two games.

Hurts himself has put together an MVP-caliber season in 2022. In his second year as the Eagles QB1, he has set career highs across the board. Through the air, he has thrown for 3,472 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground, he has added 747 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 total carries.

With Jalen Hurts leading the charge, the Eagles have put together their best season in recent history. Based on his most recent update, it appears that he could be nearing a return to the field.

As the Eagles have already secured a spot in the playoffs, Jalen Hurts may not make his return in Week 18. But it appears that he is headed in the right direction.