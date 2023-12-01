DeSean Jackson believed in Jalen Hurts when the quarterback was an untested rookie, and he has proved to be correct

Former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson was a big-play specialist during his tenure with the team. He certainly had the speed and instincts to give the Eagles an advantage when the game was on the line, and he was one of the team's most valuable players during his 8 years with the team.

DeSean Jackson on playing with Jalen Hurts for the #Eagles in 2020 during the QB’s rookie season: “I was lobbying for Jalen Hurts back when we had Carson Wentz.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 1, 2023

His last season in Philadelphia came in 2020, and he played when Carson Wentz was the team's quarterback and Jalen Hurts was a rookie from Alabama. While Wentz was the team's starting quarterback and was considered one of the more talented players at his position, Jackson could tell that Hurts was the quarterback that the team needed to have under center. He offered the opinion that Hurts was better for the Eagles than Wentz, even thought Hurts was not an established player at that point.

Hurts has clearly become one of the top players in the NFL, and he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year, and they have the best record in the NFL to this point in the current season.

Hurts helped secure a key victory in Week 12 over the Buffalo Bills, and the Eagles face another major test in Week 13 when the San Francisco 49ers visit Lincoln Financial Field.

If Hurts and the Eagles can secure a victory over the 49ers — generally considered to be the most prominent challenger to the Eagles — Philadelphia will be well on its way to securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

