The San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 in Week on Thanksgiving Night. Ultimately, they led 7-3 after the first quarter, which ballooned to a 24-3 halftime lead. After allowing 10 points in the third quarter, the Niners put it away thanks to a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk. Significantly, Brock Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Christian McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 25 yards. Elijah Mitchell added seven rushes for 39 yards. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel had seven receptions for 79 yards. Likewise, Aiyuk finished with two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle had three catches for 19 yards. Overall, the Niners went 5 for 11 on third-down conversions and held the Hawks to 220 total yards. The 49ers also forced two turnovers.

The Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills 37-34 in overtime. At first, they trailed 17-7 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter with a 24-14 deficit. But they rallied to force OT. Then, they scored a game-winning touchdown from Jalen Hurts to seal the game. Hurts went 18 for 31 with 200 yards passing for three touchdowns and one interception while rushing 14 times for 65 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift rushed 14 times for 80 yards. Devonta Smith had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, AJ Brown had five receptions for 37 yards and one score. The defense struggled, staying on the field for 40 minutes and 30 seconds. The offense had two turnovers and allowed two sacks.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship in a game that saw Purdy go down with a shoulder injury. Then, the Eagles managed to force backup quarterback Josh Johnson out of the game, forcing the Niners to resort to using McCaffrey as a quarterback and bringing Purdy back in to hand the ball off. The Niners have waited months for this chance to avenge that loss.

Here are the 49ers-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Eagles Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -2.5 (-118)

Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (-104)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles Week 13

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The offense has looked much better over the last few weeks. Now, the Niners hope they can keep the momentum going, and Purdy needs to show up and show out. The offensive line must protect Purdy and prevent a repeat of what happened in the NFC Title Game.

Purdy has passed for 2,871 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now, he will need to get quick passes and make solid decisions. McCaffrey has been great, rushing 193 times for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 48 passes for 389 yards and five scores. Aiyuk has been amazing this season, catching 45 passes for 881 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kittle has caught 46 passes for 667 yards and five scores. Samuel now has 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown while also rushing 26 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has recovered over the last three weeks after a three-game spell. First, there is Nick Bosa, who has 22 solo tackles and eight sacks. Javon Hargrave has been solid, with 22 solo tackles and six sacks. Meanwhile, Arik Armstead has tallied 15 solo tackles and five sacks. Fred Warner remains the heart of the defense, with 60 solo tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions. Likewise, Dre Greenlaw has been great, with 56 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Charvarius Ward has been solid, with 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can establish the running game. Then, they must force Hurts to stay in the pocket.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles have a great offense that can put up numerous points. However, they must deal with a ferocious pass rush that will have more motivation to avenge that loss in the NFC Title Game.

Hurts has passed for 2,697 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season while rushing 114 times for 410 yards and 11 scores. Meanwhile, Swift has rushed 161 times for 770 yards and four touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 201 yards and one score. Brown has caught 73 passes for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Smith has 55 receptions for 738 yards and five scores. Tight end Dallas Goedert has not been practicing, and the Eagles miss him. Ultimately, he has 38 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers that can make some noise. Ultimately, Haason Reddick has 20 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Josh Sweat has 20 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter has notched 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Darius Slay has tallied 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently against the Niners. Then, they must pressure Purdy.

Final 49ers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Niners have the motivation to win. However, the Eagles are too good to drop this one. They will find a way to snag another close game against the Niners.

Final 49ers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (-104)