Jalen Hurts has an honest take on Eagles 8-0 start

Following their win against the Houston Texans, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have moved to 8-0. They are the NFL’s lone undefeated team and show no signs of slowing down.

On the way to his team’s undefeated start, Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber campaign. He has been dominant both through the air and on the ground. In the passing game, he has thrown for 2,042 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. His QBR is 62.5. He ranks in the top seven in all of these areas.

In the run game, he has been a driving force for this team alongside running back Miles Sanders. He has totaled 326 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

But even amid the Eagles success this season, Hurts isn’t allowing himself to lose focus of the prize, which is a Super Bowl victory. Following the Week 9 victory over the Texans, Hurts made this clear.

Hurts stated, “I mean, I’ve been 8-0 before and lost the national championship. Just take it day by day. Take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling things we can, playing to our standard, and trying to grow every day. I think that’s truly what it’s about.” (Via NFL.com)

Hurts is aware that the Eagles are still far from the finish line. With nine games remaining, there is still room for error for this team.

But up to this point, they have managed to look like the best team in the league. With several significant victories, they are a team on a mission.