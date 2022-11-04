How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.

For the Eagles, though, going 17-0 for the season is the furthest thing from their minds. Take AJ Brown, for example. The star wide receiver was brutally honest about the team’s mindset for the season. Brown reiterated that what they’re doing is incredibly hard, and they’re focused on winning one game at a time. (via The Athletic)

Eagles’ AJ Brown: “I think winning, going 1-0, every week. But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This s— is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win.”

The Texans were supposed to be an easy win for the Eagles, considering their records. Philly was 7-0, while Houston was sitting at an ugly 1-5-1 record for the season. Despite the win difference, the Texans gave the visiting team a run for their money… literally. Their run offense gashed the formidable Philly defense time and time again.

The Eagles have shown time and time again this season that they can survive all these tough stretches, and Week 9 was no exception. They finally broke open the game in the final quarter, with Jalen Hurts leading the way. They’re now going to prepare against division rival Washington for Week 10.