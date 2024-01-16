The Los Angeles Clippers guard shared a message after Slay was carted off the field.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was carted off with 6:11 left in Monday night's game against the Tampa bay Buccaneers.

He got bent back awkwardly while trying to tackle Rachaad White and immediately grabbed his back. Slay tried to walk off before heading back to the ground.

He had a towel over his head as teammates wished him well before the cart took him into the training room.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was watching the game as this all unfolded. He posted an immediate message for Slay on social media:

“Prayers Up! @bigplay24slay”

The Eagles' playoff matchup was Slay's first game since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Dec. 16. After being expected back before the end of the season, he missed a total of four games.

Slay had six tackles for the Eagles on Monday night before suffering the injury.

The Eagles are already dealing with injuries suffered in their playoff matchup against the Buccaneers. The team lost receiver Julio Jones to a concussion in the first half. Jones finished with three catches for 22 yards.

The Eagles ended up falling to the Buccaneers 32-9 in a poor defensive showing that saw defensive coordinator Matt Patricia mercilessly clowned online.

Patricia previously was the coach of Slay while both were on the Detroit Lions. Patricia's tenure as the Lions coach was disastrous, as he failed to win over the locker room and was instead heavily criticized. Slay was one of those players unhappy with Patricia, particularly after Patricia told Slay he wasn't ‘an elite cornerback' after Slay put up two straight Pro Bowl seasons. Patricia then traded Slay to the Eagles.

Since he joined the Eagles in April, Patricia has worked on repairing his relationship with Slay.

Now that the Eagles' season is over, hopefully Slay can work on getting back to full health.