Darius Slay went under the knife to get his knee fixed, but it's not all bad news for the Eagles and their fans.

The Philadelphia Eagles have spent much of the 2023 campaign in cruise control, but they have hit a few roadblocks over the past two weeks, suffering tough losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in consecutive weeks. The hope is that they will be able to bounce back in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, but that's going to be tough to accomplish without star cornerback Darius Slay.

Slay hadn't practiced at all this week due to a knee injury, and head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Slay underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee to get things cleaned up. That obviously rules him out for this contest against the Seahawks, but it sounds like Philadelphia is hoping that Slay will be able to return to the field by the end of the regular season.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Eagles’ CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will be out Monday night vs. the Seahawks, but he is expected back by the end of the regular season, per sources.”

The Eagles will need Darius Slay healthy if they want to win the Super Bowl

The Eagles defense has been dealing with injuries all season long, but losing Slay may be the toughest loss of them all. Slay has been having a very strong campaign for Philadelphia (57 tackles, 2 INT, 14 PD, 1 TFL, 1 TD), constantly taking on the opposing team's top wide receiver on a week-to-week basis. Without him, the spotlight gets put firmly on James Bradberry to step up and fill in Slay's big shoes.

The good news is that this doesn't appear to be a season-ending injury, and it obviously makes the most sense for the Eagles to try to get Slay healthy for the postseason. But with Philadelphia having lost their grip on the top seed in the NFC, it's a bit concerning to see Slay undergo surgery as their injuries continue to pile up. Philly will do their best to get by without Slay, but that is going to be easier said than done.