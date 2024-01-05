Nick Sirianni took a bullet for his star players, and he'd do it again.

At the end of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks — on the doorstep of game-tying field goal range — Jalen Hurts threw a bomb down the right sideline to AJ Brown that Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepted to ice the game. Afterward, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni took a lot of heat for that call, as he took the blame for that decision.

This week, ahead of the Eagles final game of the regular season against the New York Giants, Brown revealed that despite Sirianni’s willingness to fall on his sword, he and Hurts “improvised” on that game-deciding play, with disastrous results. And the receiver said that his coach’s willingness to take a proverbial bullet for his players is one of the things he likes about him.

On Friday, Sirianni talked about his willingness to take the blame for his players.

“That’s what a lot of coaches do and that’s something I’ve always done and always thought when a coach did that for me was appreciative of,” Sirianni said, per NBC Sports Philly’s Dave Zangaro. “But also knew that coach was going to correct it after the fact. When I played – and that was a long time ago – knowing a coach had my back was really important to me, and you’re a product of things you went through, and I know that’s important and I felt like that would be important for them as well and then we just move on and you correct the mistakes that you make, myself and the players.”

It seems that like after a month or more of turmoil, the Eagles are finally starting to get right, at least internally. Now, we’ll see if it translates to the field in Week 18 and when the team opens the playoffs the week after.