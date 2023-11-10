Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stuck up for Travis Kelce visiting Taylor Swift and seeing the 'Eras' tour on his bye week.

Traveling during bye is “Nothing New”

Eli and his father, Archie Manning, spoke to People about their Quaker Oats campaign. The topic of bye weeks came up and they shared their thoughts on Kelce visiting Swift, which is what People reported.

“I think the bye week is a great time to get away from football and I think that's the idea,” Eli said. “It is the time to rest the body, rest the mind a little bit, recharge yourself to get ready for that second half of the season.”

Archie added that the NFL having international games “disrupts things” for the players.

For Eli, he would spend his bye weeks visiting Ole Miss, maybe catching a game, or visiting his parents. However, Manning noted that bye weeks shouldn't be spent partying or celebrating, naming Las Vegas as a no-go destination. But he doesn't see anything “wrong” for going to South Africa.

“I think for him to travel, there's nothing wrong with traveling, going somewhere,” he said. “Hey, if he wants to go and support his girlfriend and see her play a concert, I've got no problem with that.”

If anyone should be an expert on this type of thing, it's Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP played 16 seasons with the New York Giants and endured 16 bye weeks in the NFL.

Taylor Swift just kicked off her South American leg of the “Eras” tour with a show in Argentina. She had about two months off and will get a boost from seeing Travis Kelce very soon.