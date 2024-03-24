Sports gambling has become ever popular as it's advertised daily. With Draft Kings, Fan Duel, and everything else in between, people around the country can place bets. Depending on the state you live in, of course. Especially with March Madness in full swing. However, ESPN's Rece Davis went viral over some odd comments he made about sports betting.
During a segment on ESPN Erin Dolan was breaking down some odds for UConn's matchup against Northwestern. She provided some solid stats and information to back her argument as to why betting the under on the game is a smart bet. But Rece Davis jumps in at the end and suggests that Dolan's explanation makes the bet sound like “a risk-free investment.”
“You know what? Some would call this wagering, gambling; the way you've sold this, I think what it is, is a risk-free investment.”
Davis likely didn't mean anything by it and potentially meant it as some sort of joke. But it's comments like these that can be dangerous. Calling a bet “a risk-free investment” just doesn't make any sense. It's a wager, a bet. Of course there is some risk involved. Sports bettors create odds in a way to make betting challenging. It's a bad look for both Rece Davis and ESPN here. Here's a good explanation from Dan Worthington as to why Davis' comments are damaging to sports betting.
“Davis, trying to make a joke to signify Dolan did a great job describing why she liked the team under, without realizing in real-time how dangerous this is given ESPN Bet is the sportsbook brand for Penn Gaming.”
Sports gambling is designed to be a fun, leisure experience. Especially for the casual sports fan. It should not be viewed as an investment opportunity as the risks are just to high. For some, gambling can become a slippery slope as some people become addicted to it. So, hopefully Rece Davis' comments don't lead someone to a potentially bad situation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, don't hesitate to seek help. Make sure to call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the website here.