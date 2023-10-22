The Michigan football program has been under intense scrutiny since news broke of an NCAA investigation into possible sign stealing by ex-military officer and Wolverines football analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions has been suspended with pay because of his alleged role in possible instances of sign stealing.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has denied involvement in the alleged improprieties. Harbaugh's initial response was scrutinized by college football analysts after it was stated.

Former Michigan, NFL Player's Strong Words for ESPN

Recently a former Michigan football player and Seattle Seahawk, Khalid Hill, took aim at ESPN's Rece Davis over his comments on the situation. Hill did not specify which comments bothered him the most that Davis had said, but had strong words about the longtime ESPN host's tenor in describing the investigation and resulting debates surrounding it.

Rece Davis want us guilty real bad 😂 — Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) October 21, 2023

“Every college fan base and media outlet, except UM, hopes UM is found guilty,” one Michigan fan said in response. “UM and Harbaugh are not well liked and everyone loves a juicy scandal.”

Davis' ‘Cheating' Comments on Wolverines

On Friday a video was posted by Ohio State Football At Buckeye Huddle on YouTube of Davis speaking directly into the camera about the Michigan football sign stealing investigation.

The ESPN host acknowledged that sign stealing has been commonplace in college football for decades but said that it would be ‘cheating' if Michigan football sent a staff member such as Stalions to scout teams in person.

Michigan football led Michigan State by four touchdowns late in the second quarter of their rivalry game in East Lansing on Saturday night, the team seemingly rallying around its embattled coaching staff.