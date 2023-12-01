Richard Jefferson is a former NBA player and current NBA analyst for ESPN games. Let's take a look at Jefferson's net worth in 2023.

Richard Jefferson's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Jefferson is a former professional basketball player who suited up for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He was an All-Rookie team selection and a NBA champion. Currently, he works as an analyst for ESPN, even if Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr claims he never heard of Jefferson. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Richard Jefferson's net worth in 2023.

Richard Jefferson's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Richard Jefferson was born on June 21, 1980, in Los Angeles. He attended Moon Valley High School, where he kick-started his amateur basketball career.

As a varsity basketball player for Moon Valley High School, Jefferson led the team to win the 4A State Championship. After completing his high-school stint, Jefferson was dubbed a McDonald's All-American and made the Fourth Team Parade All-American.

After graduating from Moon Valley, Jefferson committed to the University of Arizona. Jefferson suited up for the Arizona Wildcats for three seasons.

In three seasons, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. In his final year, Jefferson led the Wildcats to a 28-8 record. They went all the way to the national championship game before falling to Duke 82-72.

Richard Jefferson is drafted by Rockets, traded to Nets

After a solid three years with Arizona, Jefferson declared for the 2001 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Houston Rockets selected Jefferson in the first round with the 13th overall pick. However, the Rockets immediately traded him along with Brandon Armstrong and Jason Collins for Eddie Griffin. Shortly after, Jefferson signed a three-year rookie deal worth $4.4 million, as per Spotrac.

During his rookie season, Jefferson mostly came off the bench. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in limited action. For his efforts, Jefferson did enough to make the All-Rookie Second Team.

Right from the get-go, Jefferson was already part of the 2001-02 Nets team that went all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers via sweep. In his Finals debut, Jefferson put up 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

A season later, the Nets promoted Jefferson to the starting lineup at the small-forward position. In his second season, he registered 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per outing.

In addition to this, Jefferson helped the Nets make its second consecutive Finals appearance. Unfortunately, the Nets lost to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

Richard Jefferson signs contract extension with the Nets

In 2004, when Jefferson's contract expired, the 6-foot-7 forward decided to rejoin the Nets by signing a lucrative six-year deal worth $78 million. After signing the deal, Jefferson had one the best seasons of his NBA career, numbers-wise.

He put up a solid 22.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Unfortunately, Jefferson's season was cut short after he suffered a torn ligament in his wrist after a flagrant foul by the Detroit Pistons' Chauncey Billups.

Jefferson played for the Nets until the 2007-08 season, which saw him end his New Jersey stint with a bang. He played in all of the Nets' 82 games. Furthermore, he averaged a career-high 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 dimes per game.

After a lengthy stint with the Nets, Jefferson was eventually shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for first-round draft pick Yi Jianlian and Bobby Simmons. In his lone season with the Bucks, Jefferson played in 82 games. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the lowly 34-46 Bucks.

Richard Jefferson is traded to the Spurs

Just a season later, Jefferson found himself traded once again after the Bucks dealt him to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Bruce Bowen, Kurt Thomas, and Fabricio Oberto. During his first season with the Spurs, Jefferson tallied 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per outing. For his efforts, the Spurs rewarded Jefferson with a four-year contract worth $39 million.

Well over two seasons into his stint with the Spurs, Jefferson was on the trading block once again after he was shipped to the Golden State Warriors with T.J. Ford and a first-round draft pick in a trade that was headlined by Stephen Jackson. Jefferson played for 78 games for the Warriors across a pair of seasons. He put up 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 dimes per game.

After a pair of seasons with the Warriors, Jefferson changed teams once again after he was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Denver Nuggets. Once again on a bottom-dwelling team, Jefferson emerged as a silver lining by dropping 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while making 41 percent from deep.

With a stint in the Jazz in the books, Jefferson became a free agent during the 2014 offseason. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Mostly coming off the bench, Jefferson averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per outing to help the Mavs finish fourth in the West with a 50-32 record.

Richard Jefferson helps Cavs win NBA title

Richard Jefferson with some pretty sweet close ups of the Cavs championship rings. pic.twitter.com/FNoruo7rD5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 26, 2016

When Jefferson's contract expired, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent. The 6-7 forward inked another one-year veterans minimum deal worth $1.5 million.

Jefferson played an instrumental role as a perimeter defender, helping the Cavaliers become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 Finals deficit at the expense of the Golden State Warriors. In the process, Jefferson earned his only NBA title.

After the season, Jefferson returned to the Cavaliers after agreeing to a three-year contract extension, worth $7.6 million. Jefferson helped the Cavs return to the Finals for the third consecutive year. However, this time around, the Cavs conceded to the Warriors at the 2017 NBA Finals in five games.

Before the start of the 2017-2018 season, Cleveland traded Jefferson along with Kay Felder and a pair of draft picks and cash to the Atlanta Hawks in return for Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergey Gladyr. However, Jefferson was immediately released by the Hawks.

This paved the way for the NBA champion to sign with the Denver Nuggets. Jefferson signed a one-year deal worth $2.3 million.

One year after joining the Nuggets, Jefferson announced his retirement as a professional basketball player. His final season saw him put up 1.5 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in just 20 games of action.

Richard Jefferson's career as an analyst

Despite retiring from basketball, the NBA champion didn't entirely veer away from the sport. He currently works as an analyst as part of ESPN's broadcast team that covers the NBA. Jefferson earns $2.45 million in annual salary from the sports media giant.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Richard Jefferson's net worth in 2023?