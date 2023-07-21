The AlphaTauri and Red Bull drama has finally subsided as the Hungarian Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo is set to make his return to the grid after a year of driving simulations to help Max Verstappen and Christian Horner. The questions in everybody's mind still lingers. Will the car be enough to push for a finish with points in the F1 Hungarian GP? Was the car fair to assess the performances of Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda?

The Honey Badger has set his sights on finishing the season strong for Scuderia AlphaTauri. However, this is not the same car he had driven in the Pirelli tire test and Daniel Ricciardo knows it. He unveiled his feelings about the situation, via Devang Chauhan of Sportskeeda.

“I know the car will have limitations, I’m sure it’s not going to feel as good as the car I drove a week ago, but I’ll just work with that. I drove it on the sim last week and it seemed OK,” he said.

Ricciardo also added what he felt about cars that were not exactly built for him like the one in McLaren

“That was probably what hurt me the last couple of years. I probably started just falling into a little bit of a trap where, ‘Oh yeah, this car doesn’t suit me, and I need to work around this and this’. You can be your own worst enemy as well. Go back to my first quali with McLaren, I did a great quali, and that was when I didn’t know so much yet,” the Alphatauri driver concluded.

A lot is riding on this Hungarian GP race for Daniel Ricciardo. He is trying to get a better contract next year. Will he get the bag and F1 seat?