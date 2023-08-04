Daniel Ricciardo has been out of Formula One for nearly a year. However, his call-up to replace Nyck De Vries as Yuki Tsunoda's running mate in the Franz Tost-led AlphaTauri team changed that. He has not gotten his groove back. His highest achievement in two races has been making it through Q2 in his first qualifying session. Although, things are starting to change for the Honey Badger and he felt it during the Hungarian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is a veteran of F1 and has even scored some race wins in the past. But, rust may weather the AlphaTauri driver's skills. He unveiled how he has gained confidence during the Hungarian Grand Prix, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“In the race, we hadn't done many long runs, but in the long runs before Sunday. I was probably a little bit behind and still learning about the car with the fuel,” he said.

He further expounded on what he felt inside the AlphaTauri and racing alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Spa.

“Each stint I did get better and better, so I think if I can keep learning, naturally it will happen with more time in the car and working with the engineers. But better and better doesn't mean we'll eventually be winning races by October. I pretty much did one lap and already in that one lap, I felt like I kind of had a good feeling of the car,” the Honey Badger declared.

Daniel even stressed the limitations of the car.

“Although it's not got the grip of the Red Bull, it's still kind of gave me enough feeling to know maybe what I can and can't do with it,” Ricciardo concluded.

Will he score points and podiums for Franz Tost this season?