Nyck de Vries is no longer driving for Scuderia AlphaTauri. His new replacement Daniel Ricciardo did well in the Pirelli tire test which led him to a seat back in the Red Bull junior team. He is set to partner up with Yuki Tsunoda in order to score more points and hopefully make a case for the World Constructors' Championship. Although, Helmut Marko thinks that their stint together will be more than just a partnership.

Red Bull and its junior team change its second driver a lot. Helmut Marko's teams want to remain as competitive as possible. This explains why they booted Nyck de Vries who has not scored any points for them at all this season. The pressure is now off of him as AlphaTauri has a new competitive tactic in mind. Dr. Marko unveiled his plans, via Devang Chauhan of Sportskeeda.

“Daniel Ricciardo will now also be the benchmark for our Junior Yuki Tsunoda. And one more thing: Daniel knew before the tests at Silverstone that he would have the cockpit at AlphaTauri if he could perform. He more than survived the pressure situation,” the Red Bull boss said.

A lot of this seems to send a message to Yuki Tsunoda in order for his performance to improve. He currently sits 17th in the World Drivers' Championship standings with two points. Rumors have been going around that Daniel Ricciardo's lap time at Pirelli would have netted him a front-row position at the starting grid. If this was true, Tsunoda should be scared. The Honey Badger might overtake him and his seat may be in jeopardy.